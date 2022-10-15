Versor Investments LP Makes New $458,000 Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,723 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

UFP Industries Stock Down 3.7 %

UFPI stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,273 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Further Reading

