Versor Investments LP Makes New $465,000 Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.0 %

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.35. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

