Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

FDP stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.62. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

