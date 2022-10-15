Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,649,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 135,885 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,332,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intrepid Potash Stock Performance
Shares of IPI stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $539.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.99. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $121.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on IPI. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Intrepid Potash Company Profile
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.