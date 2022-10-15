Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,649,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 135,885 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,332,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Shares of IPI stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $539.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.99. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $121.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPI. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

