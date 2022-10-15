Versor Investments LP Purchases 3,231 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,264 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after buying an additional 38,414 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 716,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after buying an additional 39,165 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FIX opened at $101.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.65.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $251,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $251,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,957.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,092,474.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,006,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,625 shares of company stock worth $7,841,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.