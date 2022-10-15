Versor Investments LP Purchases 5,398 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 721,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Innoviva by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Innoviva by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $13.23 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.50). Innoviva had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INVA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

