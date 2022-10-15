Versor Investments LP Purchases 6,691 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned 0.08% of Shoe Carnival worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,607.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCVL opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $632.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.16 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

