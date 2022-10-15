Versor Investments LP Purchases 7,523 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 157.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on SRC. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

