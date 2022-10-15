Versor Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 631.61%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.