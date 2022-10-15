Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 43.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.64.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.12. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.62%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

