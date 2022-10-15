Versor Investments LP Sells 190 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,449,000 after purchasing an additional 553,865 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $287,372,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELS opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

