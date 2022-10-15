Versor Investments LP Sells 4,685 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter worth about $377,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 75.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 9.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,267 shares in the company, valued at $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoreCivic Trading Down 1.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CXW opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.83. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

