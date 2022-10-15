Versor Investments LP Takes $452,000 Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMPH. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 284,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,575 shares of company stock worth $592,270 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

