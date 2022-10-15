Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE PIPR opened at $106.05 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.25.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.18. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $354.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.02 million. Analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PIPR. Wolfe Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

