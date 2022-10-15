Versor Investments LP Trims Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in RH were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $234.04 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $699.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,766 shares of company stock worth $5,228,525 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RH in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.75.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

