Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,136 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $293.21 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $177.71 and a one year high of $305.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.