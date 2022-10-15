Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) Insider Purchases £10,412.38 in Stock

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Rating) insider Dianne Walker purchased 22,154 shares of Victorian Plumbing Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £10,412.38 ($12,581.42).

Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON VIC opened at GBX 49.28 ($0.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.76. Victorian Plumbing Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 33.50 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 192.40 ($2.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £160.17 million and a P/E ratio of 2,463.75.

Get Victorian Plumbing Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.

About Victorian Plumbing Group

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories. It offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 125 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. The company's bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.