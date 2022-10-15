Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 198.1% from the September 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBBYF opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

