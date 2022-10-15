Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $182.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

