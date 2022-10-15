Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 21,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $182.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

