Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 2,975 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 197.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NICE were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NICE to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

NICE Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NICE opened at $181.98 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $178.28 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.98.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.