Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,500 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 565.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $21,261,000 after buying an additional 1,427,280 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 67.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 61,724 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $387,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark Stock Performance

POSH opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of -0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. Poshmark, Inc. has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $27.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush downgraded Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Poshmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

