Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 3,060 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average is $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

