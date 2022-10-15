Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $735,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,946 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $880,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $4,840,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 75.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DT. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

NYSE DT opened at $32.59 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 232.79, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

