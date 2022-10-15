Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,685,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in AMETEK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.60. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AME. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

