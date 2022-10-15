Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paychex Price Performance

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX opened at $109.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

