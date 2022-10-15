Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 55 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH opened at $208.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.