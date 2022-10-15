Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 643 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Overstock.com worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,948,000 after buying an additional 71,865 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,148,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,571,000 after buying an additional 185,536 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $62,043,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,349,000 after buying an additional 89,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.51. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

