Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,464 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 321.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

