Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires 2,812 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 592.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 104,412 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 791,443 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 78,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

VZ stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

