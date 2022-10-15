Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Connections Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.88.

Waste Connections stock opened at $124.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.04. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.