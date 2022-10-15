Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $217.00 to $218.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Approximately 10,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 272,240 shares.The stock last traded at $248.11 and had previously closed at $263.34.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.06 and a 200-day moving average of $267.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.33%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

