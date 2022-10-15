Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $125.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.67 and a 200-day moving average of $144.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

