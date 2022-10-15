Wedbush Weighs in on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $613.09 million, a PE ratio of -118.82 and a beta of 1.75. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $39.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,078,000 after buying an additional 107,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,445,000 after buying an additional 139,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 80,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

