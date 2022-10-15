WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. WELL Health Technologies traded as low as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.87, with a volume of 244082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.56.

In other WELL Health Technologies news, Director John Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.87, for a total value of C$68,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 484,379 shares in the company, valued at C$1,390,167.73. Insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,880 over the last quarter.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$625.79 million and a PE ratio of -12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

