Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,977 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

