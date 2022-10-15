West Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 284,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 594,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $829,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

