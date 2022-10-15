WestEnd Advisors LLC Purchases 34,587 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 347,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 34,587 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $172.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.72.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

