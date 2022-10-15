WFA of San Diego LLC Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WFA of San Diego LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 137,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,117,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 117,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $125.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.85. The company has a market cap of $298.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.