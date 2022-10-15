Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 22.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $81,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 37.5% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in JD.com by 6.8% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 39,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

JD stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

