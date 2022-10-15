Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.05% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 184,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 48,769 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $21.36 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $27.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
