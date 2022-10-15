Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $10,876,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.35.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

