Whittier Trust Co. Has $519,000 Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in CMS Energy by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.29%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

