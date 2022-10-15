Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $197,480,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,482,000 after buying an additional 1,517,624 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after buying an additional 925,807 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $72.56 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

