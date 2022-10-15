Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $201.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.70. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.87 and a 1 year high of $713.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.33.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Stories

