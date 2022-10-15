Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,077 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in eBay by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,980 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.03.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

