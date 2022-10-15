Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,752 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 204,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SJNK opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

