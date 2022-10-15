Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $147,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $293.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $177.71 and a one year high of $305.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.