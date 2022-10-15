Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $88,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,759 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,225.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,258,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,262,000 after buying an additional 2,087,646 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,773,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,544,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,741,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,902.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 417,387 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SHYG stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $45.64.

