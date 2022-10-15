Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

NYSE:DRI opened at $130.02 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

